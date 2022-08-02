Newcomers Guide
Goat Cheese Bites, Chopped Spring Salad and Turkey Spinach Meatballs

Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooling School

Herbed Goat Cheese Bites (Adapted from Southern Living”

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. fresh flat-leaf thyme leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh tarragon leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh mint leaves
  • 1 (8-oz.) goat cheese log
  • 1 (8-oz.) French bread baguette, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

Instructions

Combine and finely chop first 4 ingredients. Roll cheese log evenly in herb mixture; wrap in plastic wrap.

Chill at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

Preheat oven to 350°. Bruch both sides of baguette slices with olive oil. Place on a sheet tray lined with foil or parchment paper.

Bake at 350° for 7 to 9 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned. Remove from oven; let cool 5 minutes.

Cut goat cheese log into 1/4-inch slices. Place onto baguette slices; top with sun-dried tomatoes and basil leaves.

Servings: 8

Chopped Spring Salad (Jenny Rosenstrach and Andy Ward)

  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/4 tsp. Sriracha
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped chives, plus more for serving
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped mint, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
  • 1 English hothouse cucumber, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 2 avocados, chopped
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 6 radishes, trimmed, chopped
  • 2 cups thinly sliced sugar snap peas
  • 1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered

Instructions

Whisk yogurt, oil, lemon juice, garlic, Sriracha, 2 Tbsp. chives, and 2 Tbsp. mint in a small bowl to combine; season with salt and pepper and let dressing sit at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.

Just before serving, toss cucumber, avocado, scallions, radishes, peas, and tomatoes in a large bowl to combine; season with salt and pepper. Divide evenly among plates and drizzle with dressing. Top with chives and mint.

Servings: 8

Turkey Spinach Meatballs (Bon Appetit)

Ingredients: Marinara sauce

  1. 1/4 cup olive oil
  2. 1/2 small onion, chopped
  3. 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  4. 1 tsp. dried oregano
  5. 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  6. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  7. 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  8. 1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes

Ingredients: Meatballs

  • Nonstick vegetable oil spray
  • 1 large egg, beaten to blend
  • 1/4 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • 1-1/2 lb. ground turkey, preferably 93% lean or less
  • 1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed in paper towels to remove excess moisture
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan or Pecorino
  • 1/2 cup plain dried breadcrumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tsp. fennel seeds
  • 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil

Instructions: Marinara

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion, stirring often, until soft but not brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes; season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste and 1 Tbsp. water and cook, stirring, until tomato paste coats onion and begins to darken, about 3 minutes.

Add tomatoes to saucepan, crushing with your hands as you add them. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and gently simmer until slightly thickened, 20–25 minutes; season with salt and pepper.

Instructions: Meatballs

Preheat broiler. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with nonstick spray.

Using your hands or a fork, gently mix egg, onion, garlic, turkey, spinach, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, parsley, fennel seeds, lemon zest, and salt in a large bowl just until combined. Scoop out turkey mixture by the ¼-cupful and form into balls (you should have about 20). Place on prepared baking sheet, spacing 2″ apart; brush with oil.

Broil meatballs, turning often, until browned all over and cooked through, 15–18 minutes. Add to marinara sauce.

Servings: 8

Whisked Away Cooking School