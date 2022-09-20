Get ready for Rosh Hashanah and the holiday season with classic potato latkes

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Learn how to make classic potato latkes from Chompie’s, Arizona’s New York Deli.

Ingredients

5 lbs. potatoes, shredded

2 lb. yellow onions, chopped

8 eggs, beaten

3/4 lb. matzo meal

1 1/2 Tbs. salt

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 1/2 tsp. onion powder

Instructions

Mix shredded potatoes, chopped onions, and eggs until evenly coated. Add matzo meal and spices; mix by hand.

Set grill to 350 degrees. Coat grill with oil. You also can use a frying pan with a thin layer of oil.

Use an ice cream scoop to measure and place potato mixture in oil Fry until golden on both sides.

Serve at 160 degrees with sour cream and applesauce on the side.

Makes: About 36 latkes

Shelf life: 5 days

Chompie’s