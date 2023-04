Experience ‘profound therapeutic healing art’ of Singing Bowl Therapy at Well & Being Spa

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - “It’s a great anti-inflammatory but it works on such a profound level that it vibrates down into the cells, allowing for the body to heal itself,” lead massage therapist Danielle Fuselier explained. “It’s actually an ancient modality in Tibet and the Himalayas, where they kind of use these bowls the same way we use ibuprofen and Tylenol.”

Well & Being Spa at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort