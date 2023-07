Darrell’s Community Corner: Embark Behavioral Health helps kids, teens, young adults through their toughest times

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) -“Mental health is health.” Embark Behavioral Health working to destigmatize mental health and make sure kids, teens, and young adults get much-needed treatment. Embark’s goal is to lead the way in driving teen and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide from the all-time highs of today to all-time lows by 2028.