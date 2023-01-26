Easy Apple Crisp

Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooling School

Adapted from Taste of Home

Ingredients

10 to 11 cups peeled and sliced tart apples

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1 stick cold, unsalted butter, cubed

Vanilla ice cream OR whipped cream, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place apples in a large bowl. Combine sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle over apples and toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish.

With a whisk, combine flour, brown sugar, oats, baking powder, nutmeg, salt, and remaining cinnamon. With clean fingers, rub butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over apples.

Bake until apples are tender, 50-60 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

