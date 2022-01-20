Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!

Yes, it has actually snowed in Phoenix.

The most snow Phoenix has ever seen was one inch on Jan. 20, 1933, and again in January 1937.

It hasn't snowed in downtown Phoenix since the 1930s. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (3TV/CBS 5)

In 1937, about an inch fell in areas of downtown Phoenix and several inches fell in areas that were then undeveloped areas of the Valley.

As you can imagine, it didn’t last long or accumulate much. But reports during the event stated the snow remained in shaded areas for a couple of days.

We can see better snowfall in the foothills and over the Superstition Mountains which sit at about 5,000 feet.

The most recent significant snow was in 1998. In December of that year, .22 inches of snow fell on the northwestern half of the Valley, according to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix.

So we don’t see it often, but if you are really, really lucky, you could see a white Christmas in Phoenix!