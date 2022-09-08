Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide
Your LIfe Arizona

Darrell’s Dip (AKA ‘Million Dollar Dip’)

Suzanne Bissett says she makes this all the time and it’s always a hit. It’s super easy - just four ingredients - and no cooking is required.

Ingredients

  • 8 slices of fresh bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 3-5 green onions, chopped
  • 1 8-oz. bag shredded 4-cheese Mexican or cheddar cheese (Try different mixes!)
  • 1 1/2 cups mayo (Suzanne used avocado mayo, but you can use whatever you like best.)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well.

Transfer to a smaller bowl and pack it down.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

When you’re ready to serve, flip the bowl to place dip on a plate or board. (Presentation is everything!)

Serve with your favorite crackers. (It’s great on table water crackers!)

What to with leftovers (if you have any)

Use it on a baked potato or baked chicken breast.

Darrell (and the crew) loved it!
Darrell (and the crew) loved it!(Your Life Arizona)