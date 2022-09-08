Darrell’s Dip (AKA ‘Million Dollar Dip’)

Suzanne Bissett says she makes this all the time and it’s always a hit. It’s super easy - just four ingredients - and no cooking is required.

Ingredients

8 slices of fresh bacon, cooked and crumbled

3-5 green onions, chopped

1 8-oz. bag shredded 4-cheese Mexican or cheddar cheese (Try different mixes!)

1 1/2 cups mayo (Suzanne used avocado mayo, but you can use whatever you like best.)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well.

Transfer to a smaller bowl and pack it down.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

When you’re ready to serve, flip the bowl to place dip on a plate or board. (Presentation is everything!)

Serve with your favorite crackers. (It’s great on table water crackers!)

What to with leftovers (if you have any)

Use it on a baked potato or baked chicken breast.