Darrell’s Dip (AKA ‘Million Dollar Dip’)
Suzanne Bissett says she makes this all the time and it’s always a hit. It’s super easy - just four ingredients - and no cooking is required.
Ingredients
- 8 slices of fresh bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 3-5 green onions, chopped
- 1 8-oz. bag shredded 4-cheese Mexican or cheddar cheese (Try different mixes!)
- 1 1/2 cups mayo (Suzanne used avocado mayo, but you can use whatever you like best.)
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well.
Transfer to a smaller bowl and pack it down.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
When you’re ready to serve, flip the bowl to place dip on a plate or board. (Presentation is everything!)
Serve with your favorite crackers. (It’s great on table water crackers!)
What to with leftovers (if you have any)
Use it on a baked potato or baked chicken breast.