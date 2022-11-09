Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) to Host Job Fair at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII Saturday, November 12th

Press Release

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) is the Leader in Crowd Management and event security and is now seeking to hire multiple positions for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The Big Game is fast approaching so we will be hosting a hiring event Saturday, November 12th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the State Farm Stadium – 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305 . Attendees can enter the property from the corner of Maryland and 91st Ave into the East Preferred Lot. CSC employees will be available to assist upon arrival.

All part-time positions start at $18/hour with additional bonuses and incentives. Various available positions include:

Bag Screeners

Access Control

Crowd Management

Event Staff

Security Guards

2015 was the last time this event was hosted in Arizona, and we are looking forward to some amazing experiences. With a little over 600 local jobs to fill, this is a great opportunity for residents in Phoenix and surrounding areas to discover a new job and even a career in a vastly growing industry.

For more information about this hiring event job seekers can call 602-340-0046 or visit our website at www.csc-usa.com/phoenixevents to apply and schedule their interview time.

About Contemporary Services Corporation

CSC is the world leader in crowd management and event security. Established in 1967, CSC has since garnered a loyal and esteemed client base, including more than 170 stadiums, arenas, and theaters, over 120 universities, and scholastic institutions, nearly 50 convention centers, as well as numerous clients within the professional ranks of MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NASCAR. CSC has also provided services for the world’s most prestigious special events, including Collegiate Bowl Games, NCAA Final Four Tournaments, PGA Tournaments, 31 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups.