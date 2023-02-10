Chocolate-Orange Biscotti

Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooling School

Adapted from Betty Rosbottom

Ingredients

2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

2 large eggs

2 Tbsp. Triple Sec

1 tsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. orange zest

1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

6 oz. Ghirardelli bittersweet chocolate chips

Let your log cool for 10-15 minutes before you cut it. If you cut it right out of the oven, it will crumble. (Your Life Arizona)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F

Line large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar on medium speed for no longer than 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl after each additions. Add the Triple Sec, orange zest and vanilla.

Add the flour mixture all at once and beat on low speed until just blended. With a spatula, fold in the pecans and the bittersweet chips.

Cover the bowl with plastic and put in the freezer until the dough has firmed up a bit.

Lightly flour your hands and form dough into two logs, about 12″x2″, placing each on the baking sheet after they are formed. Bake until just golden, about 30 minutes.

Transfer logs to cutting board and let cool. With a serrated knife, slice logs about ½-inch thick. Place pieces back onto the baking sheet as you slice them.

Bake biscotti another 15 minutes or so until just golden and toasted. Transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Makes 3 dozen.

Whisked Away Cooking School