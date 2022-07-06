Chipotle Cheddar Taco Bites

By Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooking School

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 chipotles in adobo with sauce, minced

1 tsp. chile powder

1/2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups cheddar cheese

1 cup cilantro, chopped

1 egg mixed with 1 tablespoon water

48 wonton wrappers

Avocado oil spray

1 cup ranch

1/2 cup salsa

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line 3 sheet trays with parchment paper.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil and heat. Add ground beef and cook until lightly browned. It does not have to be cooked all the way through at this point.

Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until softened. Add in the chipotle in adobo, chile powder, cumin, and kosher salt. Cook for about 2 minutes to combine the flavors, making sure the beef is cooked all the way through.

Stir in cheddar cheese and cilantro, cooking until the cheese is melted. Taste for seasoning.

Remove beef mixture from the skillet and let cool.

Brush the inside of a wonton wrapper with the egg wash. Add about 2 teaspoons of the beef mixture to the middle of the wrapper. Pull two corners together to form a triangle. Press and seal the edges. Place on sheet tray and lightly spray with avocado oil. You can brush with olive oil if you don’t have avocado oil spray. Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until the wontons are lightly golden brown. While they are cooking, stir together the ranch and salsa. When the wontons are done cooking, transfer to a platter and serve with salsa-ranch dipping sauce

Whisked Away Cooking School