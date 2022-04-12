Chimayo Shrimp

By Chef Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe

Marinade ingredients

1/4 cup orange juice

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 cups olive oil

10 garlic cloves, peeled

1 cup onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. oregano

2 tsp. fennel seed

4 Tbsp. Chimayo chile powder

1/2 tsp. allspice, ground

1. tsp cumin, ground

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper, ground

1 Tbsp. honey

Marinade instructions

Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. It might take some time to break up those seeds.

Refrigerate.

Pro tip: For the honey, dip your spoon in oil. The honey will slide right off -- no muss, no fuss.

Dish ingredients

1 lb. shrimp, cleaned, shelled, and deveined

1 1/2 cup Chimayo marinade

1 cup white wine

2 Tbsp. rice oil

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Good country bread toasted to sop up sauce

Chopped cilantro to taste for garnish

Lime wedges to garnish

Dish instructions

Coat the shrimp with marinade and set aside them for at least 1 hour. You only need enough of the marinade to coat the shrimp. Reserve the remaining marinade to finish the dish.

Coat a large sauté pan (one 12-inch pan or two 8-inch pans) with the rice oil. Place over medium-high heat. When the pan is very hot, add marinated shrimp. Do not overcrowd the pan or it will steam the shrimp, not sear it. Sear shrimp on both sides then add wine. Shake the pan to release any stuck-on bits and reduce by half very quickly.

Add remaining marinade and cook 30 seconds more, shaking and stirring.

Lastly, turn off the heat and add the butter in chunks. Continue shaking and stirring to thicken sauce slightly.

Divide into bowls, depending on how many you want to serve. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with toast and lime wedges.

Plating up the Chimayo Shrimp!

Elote Cafe | 350 Jordan Road, Sedona | 928-203-0105 | Facebook | Instagram