Chicken Tamale Pie

By Chef Maggie Norris, Whisked Away Cooking School

Ingredients

3 cups diced cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works really well)

1 1/2 cups salsa

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn

2 scallions, sliced (save a few of the green parts for garnish)

2 1/2 cups chicken broth, divided

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. cumin

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. green chiles

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sour cream, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Heat the chicken, salsa, beans, corn, scallions, ½ cup of the broth, chili powder, and cumin in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Stir until the mixture comes to a simmer. Remove from the heat.

In a medium saucepan, combine the cornmeal with the remaining 2 cups of broth. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring, until very thick, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, green chiles, and butter.

Season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper.

Evenly spread the cornmeal mixture over the filling and bake until the top is a slight golden brown and the chicken mixture is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Garnish with sour cream and the green parts of the scallions.

Whisked Away Cooking School