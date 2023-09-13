“Cheat Eat” Caesar Dressing and Vegan Nut Dressing
Kim Alexis, Model, actress and “Cheat Eat” author
Caesar Dressing Ingredients
- 2 cloves of garlic, chopped finely
- 1 cup avocado mayonnaise or any other kind of healthy mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup half-and-half or whipping cream
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Caesar Dressing Instructions
Add all the ingredients together in a blender and blend until a smooth consistency.
I use a spatula to get most of it out of the container, then put it into a small mason jar with a lid and put it in the fridge to use for the week.
Vegan Nut Dressing Ingredients
- 1 cup raw cashews or sunflower seeds
- 1/2 cup water (start with this and add more if you want a thinner dressing)
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Vegan Nut Dressing Instructions
This will have a creamier consistency if you soak the raw cashews for at least 20 minutes or overnight.
Drain and put in a blender with the rest of the ingredients. If you don’t have time, use a seed instead like a sunflower or pumpkin seed. Blend until smooth and add up to 1/4 cup more water. Keep blending to your desired consistency.
Use a spatula to get the dressing out of the blender and into a mason jar. Seal with a lid and store for up to a week in the fridge.