Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide
Your LIfe Arizona

“Cheat Eat” Caesar Dressing and Vegan Nut Dressing

Kim Alexis, Model, actress and “Cheat Eat” author
Cheat Eat by Sports Illustrated model Kim Alexis

Caesar Dressing Ingredients

  • 2 cloves of garlic, chopped finely
  • 1 cup avocado mayonnaise or any other kind of healthy mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half or whipping cream
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Caesar Dressing Instructions

Add all the ingredients together in a blender and blend until a smooth consistency.

I use a spatula to get most of it out of the container, then put it into a small mason jar with a lid and put it in the fridge to use for the week.

Vegan Nut Dressing Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw cashews or sunflower seeds
  • 1/2 cup water (start with this and add more if you want a thinner dressing)
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Vegan Nut Dressing Instructions

This will have a creamier consistency if you soak the raw cashews for at least 20 minutes or overnight.

Drain and put in a blender with the rest of the ingredients. If you don’t have time, use a seed instead like a sunflower or pumpkin seed. Blend until smooth and add up to 1/4 cup more water. Keep blending to your desired consistency.

Use a spatula to get the dressing out of the blender and into a mason jar. Seal with a lid and store for up to a week in the fridge.

“Cheat Eat: Keep Comfort Food on the Menu”