“Cheat Eat” Caesar Dressing and Vegan Nut Dressing

Kim Alexis, Model, actress and “Cheat Eat” author

Caesar Dressing Ingredients

2 cloves of garlic, chopped finely

1 cup avocado mayonnaise or any other kind of healthy mayonnaise

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

1/4 cup half-and-half or whipping cream

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Caesar Dressing Instructions

Add all the ingredients together in a blender and blend until a smooth consistency.

I use a spatula to get most of it out of the container, then put it into a small mason jar with a lid and put it in the fridge to use for the week.

Vegan Nut Dressing Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews or sunflower seeds

1/2 cup water (start with this and add more if you want a thinner dressing)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegan Nut Dressing Instructions

This will have a creamier consistency if you soak the raw cashews for at least 20 minutes or overnight.

Drain and put in a blender with the rest of the ingredients. If you don’t have time, use a seed instead like a sunflower or pumpkin seed. Blend until smooth and add up to 1/4 cup more water. Keep blending to your desired consistency.

Use a spatula to get the dressing out of the blender and into a mason jar. Seal with a lid and store for up to a week in the fridge.