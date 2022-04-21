Celeb fitness trainer says you can work out like ‘The Northman’

Tara Hitchcock with celebrity personal trainer Magnus Lygdback (Tara Hitchcock)

LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness trainer Magnus Lygdback got actor Alexander Skarsgaard in shape for his new movie “The Northman.”

“He’s a dream client, for sure,” Lygdback said.

Alexander Skarsgard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" on Monday, April 18, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theater. (Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lygdback uses his app to share the programs he devises for stars with the #MagnusMethod squad. Right now he’s doing a six-week “The Northman” challenge.

With Lygback’s workouts, you don’t need much – a towel, your body weight, and bands – so you can do them anywhere.

Lygdback’s tips for staying in shape when you’re traveling