Celeb fitness trainer says you can work out like ‘The Northman’
LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness trainer Magnus Lygdback got actor Alexander Skarsgaard in shape for his new movie “The Northman.”
“He’s a dream client, for sure,” Lygdback said.
Lygdback uses his app to share the programs he devises for stars with the #MagnusMethod squad. Right now he’s doing a six-week “The Northman” challenge.
With Lygback’s workouts, you don’t need much – a towel, your body weight, and bands – so you can do them anywhere.
Lygdback’s tips for staying in shape when you’re traveling
- “Cut your workouts into half,” he said. “If you’re too ambitious, you’ll fail.”
- Work out three times a week
- “Make sure that 17 out of 20 minutes are clean and on-point, and enjoy life three out of 20.”