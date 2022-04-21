Your Life
Celeb fitness trainer says you can work out like ‘The Northman’

Tara Hitchcock with celebrity personal trainer Magnus Lygdback
Tara Hitchcock with celebrity personal trainer Magnus Lygdback(Tara Hitchcock)

LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness trainer Magnus Lygdback got actor Alexander Skarsgaard in shape for his new movie “The Northman.”

“He’s a dream client, for sure,” Lygdback said.

Alexander Skarsgard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" on Monday, April 18,...
Alexander Skarsgard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" on Monday, April 18, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theater.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lygdback uses his app to share the programs he devises for stars with the #MagnusMethod squad. Right now he’s doing a six-week “The Northman” challenge.

With Lygback’s workouts, you don’t need much – a towel, your body weight, and bands – so you can do them anywhere.

Lygdback’s tips for staying in shape when you’re traveling

  1. “Cut your workouts into half,” he said. “If you’re too ambitious, you’ll fail.”
  2. Work out three times a week
  3. “Make sure that 17 out of 20 minutes are clean and on-point, and enjoy life three out of 20.”