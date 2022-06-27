PRESS RELEASE

Phoenix, AZ - California Fish Grill (CFG) will open in Phoenix on Saturday, June 25, 2022, which marks the restaurant’s 47th location, and second in Arizona, following its opening in Mesa late last year.

California Fish Grill, which first opened in 1998, is a counter-service eatery centered around affordable-yet-sustainable seafood offerings. Known for their selection of grilled seafood, the menu has a variety of offerings, including coastal tacos, hand-battered seafood dishes, chowder and salads, as well as plant-based options.

The restaurants are noted for serving seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party. They only source from highly reputable fisheries and farms that take great care of the ecosystems from which they harvest, so future generations can enjoy great tasting seafood for years to come.

Bob Holden, California Fish Grill President/CEO, stated, “Twenty-four years ago, California Fish Grill was created to offer delicious and affordable seafood to our loyal customers and their families. California Fish Grill fills a void for seafood lovers, with a menu of great tasting seafood options with unique flavors and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. We are consistently the favorite local seafood house in each of the communities we now serve. We’re honored to offer that same access in the beautiful city of Phoenix.”

The new Phoenix CFG, will be located at 1743 E Camelback Road, Suite A-5, Phoenix, AZ 85016. During the entire Grand Opening week, from June 25th through July 1st, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry, California Fish Grill’s favorite charity.

About California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill is headquartered in Irvine, CA. In addition to the new Arizona location, it currently operates 42 locations in California and 3 in Las Vegas, NV. Pledged to have respect for the ocean, CFG promises that their seafood can be enjoyed for years to come by partnering with reputable fisheries that provide the highest quality wild-caught and responsibly farm-raised fish. For more information, visit: www.cafishgrill.com