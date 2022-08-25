Bikes ‘bring so much joy’ to Arizona kids in foster care

Recycle Your Bicycle makes it possible

PHOENIX (Arizona Association for Adoptive and Foster Parents) - An Arizona family of eight received bicycles as part of the Recycle Your Bicycle program, and it meant the world to them. The youngest, Savannah, gives having a bike of her own two enthusiastic thumbs up. (That smile!) Now the whole family volunteers to help other kids.

