Best-selling Phoenix author T.J. Newman has a new book out!

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - T.J. Newman is a former bookseller and flight attendant whose first novel, “Falling,” became a publishing sensation. Debuting at No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list, it’s now is being made into a movie. Newman’s second book, “Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421,” is just out, and Warner Bros. has already acquired the screen rights.

Newman will be at The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale tonight (May 30) at 7 p.m.