Baking gourmet cookies with Batch Cookie Shop

Dateline (Your Life Arizona) - Batch Cookie Shop spreads kindness and happiness with gourmet cookies in a variety of flavors. We got them to share their recipe for their Double Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup natural cocoa powder

1/2 tsp. making soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in a bowl with a mixer on medium speed until fluffy - about 3-4 minutes.

Add the egg and vanilla; beat for another 3 minutes.

Whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Add to the butter mixture and beat until just combined.

Stir in the chocolate chips.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Scoop rounded tablespoons of dough and then roll into balls. Arrange on parchment-lined baking sheets about 2 inches apart.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Bake until the cookies are golden on the bottom - 12 to 15 minutes.

All to cool for 10 minutes on baking sheets. Transfer to racks to finish cooling.

Batch Cookie Shop| 1495 N. Higley Road Suite 107, Gilbert