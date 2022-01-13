Here’s where to find azfamily on mobile and smart TVs

You can get local news, weather and traffic information from Arizona’s Family on almost any platform, including our website, iPhones, Android phones, and smart TVs.

Here is a handy guide to help you find us on your preferred platform.

Free AZFamily Mobile News App

The AZFamily News app covers stories that matter to you and your community. Get continually updated news, First Alert Weather - including maps, radar and seven-day forecasts – and exclusive content right on your phone. Activate notifications and get breaking news, traffic, and weather alerts directly to your phone. And watch live or previous newscasts.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

Free Smart TV Apps

If you have a streaming device like Roku, AppleTV or Amazon Fire Stick, you can install our AZFamily Streaming News app for FREE. You can also download our streaming app on smart Android TVs.

Watch live streams of newscasts and breaking news as well as video on demand, including your favorite segments such as True Crime Arizona, On Your Side, Arizona’s Family Investigates, and Jaime’s Local Love, all in one convenient place.

Free Podcasts

Are you one of the millions of people who love listening to podcasts? If so, we’ve got you covered. Arizona’s Family currently produces the following podcasts:

The podcasts are widely available on more than 80 podcast platforms including Amazon Music, Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and Overcast.

Paid Streaming, Cable & Satellite Services

There are a variety of ways to watch all of your favorite shows on CBS 5 and 3TV, including via cable, satellite, and paid streaming services.

Services that carry both 3TV & CBS 5

You can also find 3TV and CBS 5 on these cable providers in rural areas of Arizona: Fibraire/Airebeam, CenturyTel, Fort Mohave Telecommunications, Golden Valley Cable, Mediacom, Orbitel, and South Central Communications.

CBS 5 is also on these other streaming services

Free Syndicated Services

Arizona’s Family is available on the following syndication channels. Each of these can be found online, as a mobile app or a smart TV app.