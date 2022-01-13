Here’s where to find azfamily on mobile and smart TVs
You can get local news, weather and traffic information from Arizona’s Family on almost any platform, including our website, iPhones, Android phones, and smart TVs.
Here is a handy guide to help you find us on your preferred platform.
Free AZFamily Mobile News App
The AZFamily News app covers stories that matter to you and your community. Get continually updated news, First Alert Weather - including maps, radar and seven-day forecasts – and exclusive content right on your phone. Activate notifications and get breaking news, traffic, and weather alerts directly to your phone. And watch live or previous newscasts.
AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App
AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.
Free Smart TV Apps
If you have a streaming device like Roku, AppleTV or Amazon Fire Stick, you can install our AZFamily Streaming News app for FREE. You can also download our streaming app on smart Android TVs.
Watch live streams of newscasts and breaking news as well as video on demand, including your favorite segments such as True Crime Arizona, On Your Side, Arizona’s Family Investigates, and Jaime’s Local Love, all in one convenient place.
Free Podcasts
Are you one of the millions of people who love listening to podcasts? If so, we’ve got you covered. Arizona’s Family currently produces the following podcasts:
- True Crime Arizona
- True Crime Arizona: The Phantom Killer
- Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions
- The Extra Point: A Sports Podcast by Arizona’s Family
- Speak of the Devils
- Empty Seats, Full Hearts
- Olivia’s Book Club
The podcasts are widely available on more than 80 podcast platforms including Amazon Music, Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and Overcast.
Paid Streaming, Cable & Satellite Services
There are a variety of ways to watch all of your favorite shows on CBS 5 and 3TV, including via cable, satellite, and paid streaming services.
Services that carry both 3TV & CBS 5
- Cable: Cox
- Cable: CenturyLink
- Cable: Suddenlink
- Cable: Sparklight (AKA Cable One)
- Satellite: DirecTV
- Satellite: Dish
- Streaming: YouTube TV
- Streaming: DirecTV Stream
You can also find 3TV and CBS 5 on these cable providers in rural areas of Arizona: Fibraire/Airebeam, CenturyTel, Fort Mohave Telecommunications, Golden Valley Cable, Mediacom, Orbitel, and South Central Communications.
CBS 5 is also on these other streaming services
- Paramount Plus (Formerly CBS All Access)
- Hulu With Live TV
- Fubo TV
Free Syndicated Services
Arizona’s Family is available on the following syndication channels. Each of these can be found online, as a mobile app or a smart TV app.