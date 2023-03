Alcatraz Escape Games will have you feeling like a winner

TEMPE, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - At Alcatraz Escape Room Tempe, you’ll be dropped in the middle of a mystery that challenges you and your team to solve puzzles, riddles, and other hidden games to help you defeat the room and grow your team-building skills. Do you have what it takes?

AlcatrazEscapeGamesAZ.com | 1290 N. Scottsdale Road #103, Tempe