Actress, singer Holly Robinson Peete shares her experience with OAB

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) -Actress and singer Holly Robinson Peete doesn’t just talk about overactive bladder, also known as OAB, she lived with it. She eventually found a medication that worked so well for her that she became a spokesperson for it to help others get relief. It’s called Gemtesa.

“I would tell those living with OAB to listen to what your body is telling you,” she said. “If you’re dealing with similar symptoms, don’t just brush ‘em off like I did. Listen to your body and find help.”

