1 in 6 Arizona children goes to bed hungry. You can help.

Arizona’s Family launches Feed Arizona initiative

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family just kicked off its Feed Arizona Children initiative with the help of Safeway and Albertsons stores and St. Vincent de Paul.

Nearly 270,000 Arizona children are coping with food insecurity. They’re going to bed hungry, waking up hungry, and going to school hungry because their families struggle to put food on the table.

“There’s no reason in today’s world any child should ever go to bed hungry. We’re determined to put an end to it,” Nancy Keane of Albertson’s and Safeway told Ian Schwartz when the campaign kicked off Thursday. “We have a lot of hungry children in our state, and we are going to feed them.”

Arizona legend Bruce Cooper wants you to help Feed Arizona Children

The goal is to raise $1 million this month. All of that money will stay in Arizona, going to organizations like St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary’s Food Bank, United Food Bank, Kitchen on the Street, and Arizona Brainfood, to name a few.

You can donate at the register when you shop at any Albertsons or Safeway store in Arizona. “This is where the magic happens,” Keane said from a register at a central Phoenix Safeway. “It all adds up. If you want to give 50 cents, if you want to give $1,000, it will all go to nonprofits ....”

Find an Albertsons near you | Find a Safeway near you

If you get your groceries delivered, you can make a secure donation to Albertsons Companies Foundation online through PaylPal.

NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative

Help Arizona’s Family end hunger - because one hungry mouth is too many.