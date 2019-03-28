For the cake:
1 1/2 cups egg whites (from about 1 dozen eggs), at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar, plus 1/2 cup
1 1/8 cups sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 orange, zested
For the sauce:
4 oz. Butter
3 oz. Sugar
3 oz. Grand Marnier liquor
1 cup Sliced strawberries
Preparation:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
In a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment (or using a hand mixer), whip the egg whites until foamy. Add salt and continue whipping until soft peaks form. With the mixer running, gradually add 1 cup of the sugar and continue whipping until stiff and the sugar has dissolved, about 30 seconds.
Sift the remaining 1/2 cup sugar with the pre-sifted cake flour 3 times, to aerate the mixture. Fold into the egg whites, then fold in the vanilla, and zest.
Spoon the batter into ungreased mini tube pans. Bake until light golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool by turning the cake (in the pan) upside down until it cools to room temperature. Run a long, sharp knife blade around the cakes to loosen, then knock the cakes out onto a plate, or work them out with your fingers. The outside of the cake will remain in the pan leaving the cake whiter and more angelic looking.
Make the sauce: Melt butter and sugar together in a pan. Add Grand Marnier and strawberries – and flame. Pour over top of cake to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.