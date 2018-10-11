Officials confirm body found on Mt. Hood is that of missing ASU grad student

MOUNT HOOD, OR (3TV/CBS5) - Officials confirm a man's body found on Mount Hood in Oregon is that of missing ASU grad student David Yaghmourian.
Clackamas County sheriff's officials tweeted this on Thursday afternoon:
UPDATE: Searchers have located the body of a deceased male at approximate 8,500' elevation on Mt. Hood and are working to recover the body and bring it down the mountain. Positive identification is pending.
David Yaghmourian, 30, disappeared while hiking. The Glendale resident was an Arizona State University research assistant, where he was working on a graduate degree in human systems engineering.
He was hiking the Timberline Trail with a friend, Hayden Krichbaum, when he became fatigued and complained of a sore knee.
On Monday, the last day of the hike, Yaghmourian stopped to rest while they were returning to Timberline Lodge. His companion continued on to the lodge and waited for him there.
"David needed some extra time to take breaks. I wasn't feeling great at the time, so I asked, 'Is it OK if we meet up at the lodge? Are you feeling good enough to keep going?' He said, 'Sure, not a problem, I'll take a break and meet you there,'" said Kirchbaum.
The weather worsened and Yaghmourian did not return.
His family had been hoping he just got turned around when fog moved in and was hunkered down somewhere.
Family members had said he wa is a fairly experienced hiker, but he did not know the area, and was not used to cold weather.
"It's hard to say. He was so close. And not even five minutes after I went forward I saw the lodge. So it would be hard to get turned around. I don't know why he'd go backwards," said Kirchbaum.
Yaghmourian was last seen at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail.
His body was found nearly two miles away from where he was last seen.
Sheriff's officials say Yaghmourian appeared to have been hypothermic and may have fallen.
UPDATE (Thursday, Oct. 11) — BODY ID, ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Search ends for missing hiker David Lee Yaghmourian on Mt. Hood; body recovered — https://t.co/yAzqxgqFUQ pic.twitter.com/W40xSRt1Y1— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) October 12, 2018
UPDATE: Searchers have located the body of a deceased male at approximate 8,500’ elevation on Mt. Hood and are working to recover the body and bring it down the mountain. Positive identification is pending.Our PIO is en route to our @timberlinelodge command post.— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) October 11, 2018
