Officer Johnnatan Martinez is assigned to the newly formed Goodyear Police Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) where he has shown a commitment to the service he gives to all residents of the city.
Officer Martinez is making a difference for citizens who have a permanent residence, and those in the community who are homeless. He works with residents and businesses who have concerns about the homeless population, building relationships to help to serve their needs while dealing with the needs and issues of the homeless. He treats those citizens who are homeless with dignity and respect, knowing that as human beings, everyone has value and deserves help when they need it.
Officer Martinez is dedicated to ensuring the homeless of Goodyear know what resources are available to help them, and how to access those services. He has been instrumental in helping many homeless people receive services such as food, clothing, and shelter - basic human needs.
