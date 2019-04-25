Officer Amanda Samudio has been with the Glendale Police Department since February of 2017. In that short time she has made a significant positive impact in the community by mentoring several young ladies who do not have any positive role models in their lives. She has spoken at numerous career day events at elementary and junior high schools. Recently, she was contacted to be part of an emersion program with the Kansas City Royals minor league team. Officer Samudio and her squad spoke to the young men, who were mostly from South American countries and learning English, about police officers in America and what to expect when they are contacted by police.
Officer Samudio has been a positive example in her short time here of community policing and the importance of getting involved in the community you serve.
