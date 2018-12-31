'Ninja' hairdresser uses swords, flames, Wolverine-style claws on clients

MADRID, SPAIN (CBS) -- Madrid-based coiffeur Alberto Olmedo may be one of the most unique hairdressers in the business.
He has refined a highly specialized technique of cutting hair, which includes the use of swords, metal "claws", and flame.
Olmedo became disillusioned with the traditional system of using scissors as he felt that it wasn't giving the hair the right vertical cut and the layers created were not what he was looking for.
A historical buff, Olmedo began to study Renaissance paintings and asked himself: "How did they cut women's hair so beautifully without scissors?"
He realized after further study that ancient barbers used daggers.
"When we cut with the sword, the length of the sword allows us to cut both sides at the same time," Olmedo said. "So therefore it ends up perfectly. You're not cutting one side and then the other."
His busy salon opened in the working class district of Campamento, on the outskirts of Madrid, 14 years ago, but it has been in the last 10 years that he has perfected the techniques of swords and flame.
The 54-year-old Olmedo has been cutting hair for 30 years and runs the business with his ex-wife.
In his arsenal of hair cutting weapons he has swords and katanas made in the renowned blade making city of Toledo.
He also uses 12 inch-long blades, shaped like the claws of Marvel superhero Wolverine, and shorter claws that he uses to reduce volume.
Alberto is about to move into the 21st Century - his next hair cutting technique will be with precision lasers.
