PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Zoom is opening a research and development center in Phoenix, creating hundreds of jobs for software engineers.

The company said it plans to recruit for 500 positions between its new Phoenix location and its location in Pittsburgh. They will be hiring largely from Arizona State University's well-known engineering program.

Employees will work from home until the office is built, which is expected to happen in the fall. The company has not finalized a location for the office but is looking for space near ASU.

"Zoom's expansion into the Phoenix market reflects the success of our efforts to grow and support a new economy for Arizona that is based on technology and innovation," ASU President Michael M. Crow.

Zoom has been working with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) on the expansion for a year.

Zoom isn't the only company creating jobs in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has chosen the Grand Canyon State for its newest United States advanced semiconductor factory.