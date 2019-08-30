PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A trail at Zion National Park is closed after rocks broke off and plummeted down the canyon last weekend.
The incident occurred last Saturday afternoon. That's when the Cable Mountain rocks hit the East Rim Trail, which is about 3,000 feet above Weeping Rock Trail.
According to Zion National Park officials, broken trees, sand and small rocks were left in the rockfall’s wake.
Visitors were showered with dust and many were stranded on the Weeping Rock Trail.
A video, captured by a visitor, shows the rockfall a few minutes after it began.
As the dust settled, the shuttles were stopped for approximately 90 minutes.
Three visitors were injured, and one was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The stranded visitors were able to get out by themselves.
At this time, the East Rim Trail to Weeping Rock Trail is closed until further notice.