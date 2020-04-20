YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yuma Police have received multiple calls over the past week from citizens who have gotten phone calls from someone stating that a relative has been kidnapped and are demanding a ransom. If the ransom isn't paid, the callers tell them they will be hurt or killed.

Police investigated the phone calls and traced them to Mexico. Investigators call this a "virtual kidnapping." They say it is an "extortion scam where a caller pretends to have kidnapped a child or relative and demands payment. They threaten extreme violence or death against the victim if they do not receive payment or if you call the police," according to a press release from Yuma PD.

If you ever receive a phone call like this, make sure you follow the steps below from the FBI so that you don't fall victim to this scam.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI advises to look for these possible indicators:

Multiple successive phone calls.

Calls that do not come from the "kidnapped" victim’s phone.

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim.

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service.

If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the FBI suggests the following actions: