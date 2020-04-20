Phone call

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yuma Police have received multiple calls over the past week from citizens who have gotten phone calls from someone stating that a relative has been kidnapped and are demanding a ransom. If the ransom isn't paid, the callers tell them  they will be hurt or killed.

Police investigated the phone calls and traced them to Mexico. Investigators call this a "virtual kidnapping." They say it is an "extortion scam where a caller pretends to have kidnapped a child or relative and demands payment. They threaten extreme violence or death against the victim if they do not receive payment or if you call the police," according to a press release from Yuma PD. 

If you ever receive a phone call like this, make sure you follow the steps below from the FBI so that you don't fall victim to this scam.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI advises to look for these possible indicators:

  • Multiple successive phone calls.
  • Calls that do not come from the "kidnapped" victim’s phone.
  • Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.
  • Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim. 
  • Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service.

If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the FBI suggests the following actions:

  • Stay calm.
  • Slow the situation down.
  • Avoid sharing information about you or your family during the call.
  • Listen carefully to the voice of the "kidnapped" victim.
  • Attempt to call or determine the location of the “kidnapped” victim.
  • Request to speak to the victim; ask for “proof of life”
  • Ask questions for which only the victim would know answers.
  • Request the kidnapped victim call back from his/her cell phone.
  • Try to use another means of contacting the family member that has allegedly been kidnapped.
 

