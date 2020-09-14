YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Yuma parents have been arrested after their toddler died at a hospital Sunday night.
According to Yuma Police Department, officers responded to reports of a 1-year-old child having a difficulty breathing and were called to assist Yuma Fire Department at a home.
Police arrested both parents, 39-year-old James Givens and 28-year-old Jamie McBride, after starting their investigation. Givens and McBride have been charged with first degree murder.
This is still an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released. Police are asking if anyone has any information to call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 if you want to be anonymous.