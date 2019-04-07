YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man trying to remove a hive of bees from his backyard died after being stung multiple times by the bees.
On Sunday, April 7, at around 6:30 p.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a man had been stung by numerous bees in his yard.
The man, now identified as Epigmenio Gonzalez, 51, had reportedly been trying to remove a beehive from a couch in his backyard, when the bees became agitated and started stinging him.
Gonzalez then ran to his front yard, "covered with bees," according to sheriff's officials.
First responders at the scene sprayed Gonzalez with water in an attempt to get the bees off of him.
Gonzalez was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A woman who lived at the same house was also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with numerous bee stings.
Several YCSO deputies and Rural Metro personnel were also stung. However, none required medical attention.
