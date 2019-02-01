YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- After two E. coli outbreaks in 2018 killed five people nationwide, a Yuma farmer is working with scientists at the University of Arizona to protect crops from disease.
Arizona farmers grow more than 80 percent of all leafy greens consumed in North America during the winter, CBS News correspondent Chris Martinez reports. Watch video from the Yuma farm in the player above.
Researchers are working to develop scanners that can be used in the field.
Crops are currently tested but the results are sometimes not available until the product is being sold.
The scanners will immediately detect contamination and prevent future outbreaks.
