YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yuma Border Patrol dog sniffed out $60,000 worth of fentanyl pills hidden in breakfast burritos Monday afternoon.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe was going through the Highway 78 checkpoint when he was directed to go to the secondary checkpoint area after a canine alerted agents to the vehicle. While in the secondary area, the dog sniffed out a black backpack inside the vehicle. CBP says agents searched the backpack and found several small packages of fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside breakfast burritos.

The packages had a combined weight of over 5 pounds with an estimated street value of $60,000, CBP says. The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old legal resident of the United States, was arrested and the fentanyl was seized. His name has not been released.

CBP says smugglers often try to hide drugs in food to throw off drug-sniffing dogs, but the dogs are highly trained and can detect the smell among a myriad of different odors.