YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Yuma Border Patrol agents detained six undocumented immigrants from Mexico including a previously deported immigrant with a felony conviction on July 11 near Andrade, California.

Around 9 p.m., the group of undocumented immigrants were seen swimming northbound in the Alamo pond by a CBP helicopter.

The individuals reportedly entered a parked vehicle, according to Yuma Police.

When agents attempted to perform a vehicle stop, all individuals fled on food back into the pond. Agents apprehended them promptly and were able to identify their immigration status.

While processing the immigrants, agents discovered one had been previously deported for a felony conviction from Maricopa County in 2017. He was charged with possession of burglary tools.

All individuals were arrested for immigration violations.

 

(3) comments

docketman
docketman

When agents attempted to perform a vehicle stop, all individuals fled on food back into the pond. Geez, we don't people proof read...fled on food? I think you meant to say foot....Terrible reporting

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Shoot first ?

Report Add Reply
wikieup4life
wikieup4life

Criminal illegals destroying America....remove all of them ASAP!!!!

Report Add Reply

