PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Want fries with that?
If your answer is "Yes, please," do we have a festival for you!
It's the first-ever "FRIED," a French Fry and Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
It's happening Saturday, April 20, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Festival-goers will find every size, shape and flavor of french fry you can imagine.
How do pizza fries sound? Clam chowder fries? Apple pie fries?
And forget boring shapes. Try coin-shaped fries, shoestring fries, waffle fries and tater tots.
More than 20 fry makers will offer their specialty fries for just $2-$3 per sample.
A number of indie bands and DJs will provide entertainment, and yard and lawn games will be available for the whole family.
French fry varieties will include: Pizza fries, Buffalo chicken fries, churro fries, carne aside fries, poutine, clam chowder fries, duck fat fries, spicy crab fries, chili cheese fries, vegan fries with soy-rizo, breakfast fries, bulgogi fries, waffle fries, cajun fries, apple pie fries, and many more!
An impressive list of vendors will be providing the mouthwatering munchies.
Fry makers will include: Frites St, Chula Seafood, French Me Fry Truck, Handlebar Diner, Los Compadres, The American Poutine Co., Ginger Monkey Tavern's Mobile Monkey, Culinary Sköl, Dang Brother Pizza, SoCal, Vibrations, Morning Kick, Hibachibot, Trapp Haus BBQ, Sr. Ozzys Tacos y Mariscos, Merkin Pizza Wagon, The Closet Vegan, Detroit Coney Cruiser, Quattro Pazzi, Churro GoNUTZ, Rock-A-Belly and Provecho
This inaugural festival is produced by the "calorie-loving" founders of the Phoenix Pizza Festival and Downtown Donut Festival. The event benefits Downtown Phoenix Inc., a community organization that promotes the continued revitalization of downtown Phoenix.
The festival is open to all ages.
Tickets cost $15 and are available online.
Kids 5 & under are free.
-Service dogs and dogs under 25 lbs. allowed - must be on a leash
-Outside drinks prohibited, except for one sealed water bottle per person
-Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed
-ATMs on site
-No refunds
Margaret T. Hance Park
(East side of the park between Burton Barr Central Library and Phoenix Center For The Arts.)
1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, April 20
