SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- YouTube star, Jake Paul has been charged as a participant in the Scottsdale riot Saturday night at Scottsdale Fashion Center.

Scottsdale Police released a statement Thursday explaining the charges.

"[The] department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul, as a participant in the riot. Our investigation revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed."

We've received 100s of tips in response to the events at @ScottsdaleFS. In our continued investigation it was confirmed that Jake Paul was in attendance & remained inside after an unlawful assembly was declared & has been charged with Criminal Trespass & Unlawful Assembly. pic.twitter.com/ySPmZT7ADv — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 4, 2020

Sgt. Ben Hoster said Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, both misdemeanor charges, but was not booked into jail.

Paul took to Twitter to release a statement following the riots Saturday.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gasses and forced to keep moving on foot."

Paul has not yet released a statement on the charges.