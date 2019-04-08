MARICOPA (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Two men originally arrested in an extreme child abuse case in Maricopa have been cleared of wrongdoing, according to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.
Machelle Hobson and her two adult sons, Logan and Ryan Hackney, were arrested on March 15.
Hobson is accused of abusing her adopted children and making them star in YouTube videos. Logan and Ryan reportedly admitted to knowing about the child abuse, and Ryan would reportedly sneak food into the closet so the children could eat.
"At this time, [the] Pinal County Attorney’s Office has chosen not to charge Ryan or Logan Hackney. However, the investigation into Ryan and Logan Hackney’s role in the case, if any, is ongoing," said Christy Wilcox, of the Pinal County Attorney's Office.
Arizona's Family asked Wilcox for more information as to why Logan and Ryan will not be charged, but she referred us to her previous statement.
Police say Hobson committed multiple acts of abuse against her adopted kids, including locking them in closets with no food, water or bathroom, pepper spraying them in the face and genitals, and giving them ice baths.
Police say she also forced the kids to star in YouTube videos. The family's YouTube channel had more than 700,000 followers with over 242 million video views.
