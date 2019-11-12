SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The so-called “YouTube mom” who was accused of abusing her adopted children and forcing them to star in social media videos has died.
The Maricopa Police Department confirmed that Machelle Hobson died Tuesday morning at a Scottsdale health facility. She was 47. No other information was immediately available.
There was mention of Hobson's health at a competency hearing in August. She was not present at that proceeding, but rather at an undisclosed facility. The Honorable Delia Neal pronounced her incompetent but restorable. Neal also noted at the time that Hobson's medical condition made her situation unique, but did not elaborate.
Hobson was facing 30 counts, including kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated assault. A Pinal County grand jury indicted her on March 25. She pleaded not guilty a couple of days later. A photo from court showed her in a wheelchair.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Arizona mom accused of abusing 7 adopted children, forcing them to star in YouTube videos]
Hobson’s YouTube channel had more than 700,000 subscribers and topped 242 million video views. Before her arrest, she was on pace to make $1 million this year.
Hobson's two adult sons were arrested the same day she was taken into custody. Ryan and Logan Hackney were accused of failing to report the abuse, but the charges were dropped.
The Pinal County Attorney's Office said Tuesday night that Hobson's attorney informed them about her death. Once a death certificate is issued, the case will be dismissed.