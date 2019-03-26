FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Maricopa mother accused of abusing her adopted children and making them star in YouTube videos has been indicted on 30 counts.
On Monday, March 25, a grand jury in Pinal County handed down the indictments of 47-year-old Machelle Hobson.
Hobson and her two adult biological sons were arrested on March 15.
Police say Hobson committed multiple acts of abuse against her adopted kids, including locking them in closets with no food, water or bathroom, pepper spraying them in the face and genitals, and giving them ice baths.
Police say she also forced the kids to star in YouTube videos. The family's YouTube channel had more than 700,000 followers with over 242 million video views.
The indictment handed down Monday include multiple counts of kidnapping, child abuse, and aggravated assault.
“After a full and fair evaluation of all known facts and all known evidence, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office is confident these charges reflect the criminal actions perpetrated by Ms. Hobson. This office is committed to fairly and impartially administering justice for all those involved,” Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said.
Hobson is set to be arraigned Friday, March 29 at the Pinal County Superior Courthouse.
“Children are our community’s most precious resource, and this office is committed to holding those individuals who choose to harm them fully accountable for their actions,” Volkmer said.
Here is a breakdown of the charges.
Victim 1:
1 count- kidnapping (class 2 dangerous crime against children)
2 counts- child abuse (class 2 dangerous crime against children)
2 counts- child abuse (class 4 felony)
Victim 2:
1 count- kidnapping (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
3 counts- child abuse (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
3 counts - child abuse (class 4 felony)
Victim 3:
1 count -aggravated assault, (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
1 count- kidnapping (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
1 count child abuse (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
3 counts- child abuse (class 4 felony)
1 count- child abuse (class 6 felony)
Victim 4:
1 count- kidnapping (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
1 count- child abuse (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
4 counts- child abuse (class 4 felony)
Victim 5
1 count- child abuse (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
1 count- kidnapping (class 2 dangerous crime against children felony)
3 counts- child abuse (class 4 felony)
