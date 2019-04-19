SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – Harnessing the power of its relationship with the community, the Scottsdale Police Department has teamed up with the Neighborhood Watch Program to launch an innovative tool that leverages something many residents already have – security cameras.
All you have to do it fill out a form to let the Scottsdale Police Department know that you have cameras and that you’re willing to be contacted about video you might have.
The program is called CamerEyes, and it basically streamlines an essential avenue of investigation into crimes.
In the age of technology, it has become standard procedure for officers canvassing a neighborhood to ask residents not only if they saw something, but also if they have surveillance video that might be useful in an investigation. The process can be time-consuming.
With CamerEyes, investigators will be able to check a secure database to see if any homes in the area of the crime scene have cameras that might have been recording at the time of the crime. Officers can then contact that resident directly to see if anything suspicious was recorded.
The Scottsdale Police Department says there is no risk to residents’ privacy. They will not be able to access your security system or cameras or watch live feeds. You’re not granting authorities login privileges, and you’re not obliged to share any video.
When you register with CamerEyes, you’re merely letting SPD know that you have a camera and telling them how to contact you. That’s it.
Your information will not be widely available through the department.
SPD says only employees approved by the assistant chief and a limited number of IT staffers will have access to the CamerEyes database.
The community is always a valuable source of information for any police department. CamerEyes, which is strictly voluntary, is the logical progression of that in this digital age.
“It’s truly about being a neighborhood watch in a virtual world and providing police with another potential investigative tool,” explained Jamie Petermann, a citizen adviser in Scottsdale’s Office of Citizen Service and coordinator of the city’s residential CamerEyes program.
Just like registration is voluntary, so is keeping your information in the database. You can cancel (or update) your registration any time. Your information is in your control.
Businesses can register their cameras, as well.
Click here for more information or to register.
Phoenix has been doing this for years.... Finally Scottsdale is catching up...
