YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Youngtown non-profit that loans out medical equipment free of charge is in need of four-wheeled walkers.
With so many medical procedures delayed during the pandemic now getting the go-ahead as COVID-19 cases decrease, the Youngtown Community Fund Medical Lending Center is seeing a lot more people come in. "A lot of people cannot afford to go out and buy these items," said Charlene McGarvey with the lending center.
They're now down to their last two four-wheeled walkers, and are close to turning people away. "It would be terrible. I would be crying as well as my coworkers. We don't have the money, we don't have the funds to go buy this stuff," McGarvey said.
The center is currently taking monetary donations or gently-used four-wheel walkers. "A lot of people have them in their garage or their home and they don't realize what they can do with them," McGarvey said.
If you want to stop by to drop off a donation, the office is located at 11215-A Nevada Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363 and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
