FLORENCE (3TV/CBS5) -- Country Thunder is over for another year, wrapping up with 11 arrests during the four-day fest.
That's not terrible, considering some 30,000 people attended the country concerts each night.
One notable arrest was of a 20-year-old woman who allegedly tried to pass off fake money as real cash.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Sarah Faultner of Surprise was arrested for fraud after she purchased $50 worth of raffle tickets with a counterfeit $100 bill. The raffle benefited the 100 Club of Arizona.
Immediately after giving Faultner $50 back in change, the representative from the 100 Club noticed the $100 bill had a "weird texture" and was stamped with the words "play money."
When contacted by deputies, Faultner also reportedly gave them a false name.
“It is sad that someone would try to take advantage of a charity, especially a charity that supports law enforcement,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “Our staff did an excellent job tracking her down and getting her into custody.”
Deputies responded to a total of 215 calls within the concert and campground area during this year's County Thunder. In 2018, deputies responded to 227 calls.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said there were no major incidents at this year's event, and that the calls to which they responded included medical issues, noise, disorderly conduct, fights and assaults.
“Country Thunder turns into its own city during the four-day event. Our deputies and staff work around the clock making sure people have a great time and are safe throughout the event,” Lamb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.