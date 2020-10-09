PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom is begging for information that can help put her daughter's killer behind bars. Robin Simmons was found murdered inside her apartment near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Phoenix Police have not identified a motive or a suspect.
"Robin was someone who would give her shirt off the back to a stranger, to anyone," said Simmons' mother, Ronnisha Conner. "Robin had dreams and ambitions. That's who Robin was."
Phoenix police were called out to the home Sunday after family requested a welfare check because they had not heard from Simmons in a couple days. Investigators say they found Simmons' body with signs of trauma, but they are not saying how she died. Police say only the killer would know those details. There was no evidence of forced entry.
On Friday, Conner gathered with Simmons' grandmother, siblings, and members of their church to issue a message to the killer.
"I pray that your mind will always by tormented until you come forth and you speak the truth on what you have done and what you have stole," said Conner.
The family says the 22-year-old pharmacy technician was known for a big heart and a creative spirit. Simmons leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.
"How am I going to explain that to her baby? That a thief came and stole her away?" asked Conner. "It will never sink in. That hurt will never go away."
Conner says she last spoke to Simmons on Friday when they were making plans to get together.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) where they can remain anonymous.