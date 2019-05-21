PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old man was shot to death near a south Phoenix bus stop late Monday night, according to police.
Police said 18-year-old Juwaun Terrell was with his two friends when the shooting happened near Dobbins Road and 10th Avenue just before 10:50 p.m.
Terrell was shot and rushed to a local hospital. Police said he later died.
Terrell's two friend told police that someone in the area shot at them for unknown reasons.
Police said the suspect or suspects have not been identified or located.
The shooting investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to stay anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(2) comments
"Terrell's two friend told police that someone in the area shot at them for unknown reasons."
BS. They know darned good and well why he was shot.
And you, also know why they were shot at and/or why his friends are withholding information? Please share.... Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to stay anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.