PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One young man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. That victim who died is described as a young adult male or a juvenile.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. He says a kiosk employee and a customer got into an argument, things escalated, and gunfire erupted.
Two men were shot in that gunfire and were taken to a hospital. One of those victims died from his injuries. He has not been identified.
Police say they're not sure what that young man's role was in the shooting, but say he was not one of the two men involved in the initial argument. "He was not one of the two males that exchanged gunfire," said Sgt. Williams.
The investigation is still active and the area will be closed off for several hours.
