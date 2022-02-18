GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man police say shot at a car early Thursday morning, killing a 7-year-old girl inside in Glendale, had a history of arrests and violence in two other states, new court documents say. Terriance Armstrong, Jr. made his first appearance in court on Friday morning.
Court paperwork said Armstrong was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter from Tennessee. He was also arrested multiple times for drug sales and tampering with evidence, police said. Armstrong was also arrested in Alabama on a fugitive warrant. During Friday's court appearance, prosecutors said Armstrong was a flight risk because of his ties to Tennessee and Alabama.
New court paperwork says Armstrong and a group of friends got in a fight with a little girl's stepfather outside a liquor store near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Court documents say that a group of men had walked over and asked the boyfriend "what his problem was," to which the boyfriend said, "f*** you" and got into the car.
When he got into the family car and drove away, police said Armstrong followed them and shot at the car just after midnight. The 7-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was hit in the head and legs. She later died at the hospital. Also in the car was the girl's 5-year-old sister. No one else in the car was hurt. Armstrong then took off.
Detectives said they used a license plate reader near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road and surveillance video to identify Armstrong's car as involved in the shooting. Investigators said they arrested Armstrong near 59th Avenue and Grenada Avenue in Phoenix. Armstrong was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of misconduct involving a weapon and three counts of endangerment. Police said he admitted to getting into the argument and shooting at the car. Investigators say they also found 3,000 fentanyl pills on him.
During a court appearance on Friday, police said that he wiped down the car involved in the shooting and had luggage with him at the time of his arrest. His bond was set at $2.5 million.