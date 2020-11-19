PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A girl was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Thursday night.
According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at the intersection of 79th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 6:30 p.m. A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said a 9-year-old girl was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
A 21-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also taken to area hospitals for injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Officers are at the scene working to determine what led up to the crash. Police weren't able to say if speed or impairment were involved.
The intersection and roadways in the area will be under restrictions while officers investigate.
This is an ongoing investigation.