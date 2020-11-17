PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boy has been rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix Tuesday night.
According to Phoenix police, the 9-year-old was struck on 36th Street just north of Thomas Road around 6 p.m. The vehicle was heading south on 36th Street and hit the boy as he attempted to cross the road while not in a crosswalk. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was talking with investigators. Police do not believe impairment was involved.
There will be road restrictions on 36th Street in the area for several hours while officers investigate.