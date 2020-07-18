PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital after being run over by a truck in north Phoenix Saturday night, fire officials say. It happened around 7 p.m. in a neighborhood north of Anthem Way, west of Interstate I-17.
The child was airlifted to the Phoenix Children's trauma unit in critical condition. Authorities say he is now stable.
How the collision happened is unknown. Whether or not speed or impairment are factors, is also unclear.
Details of the collision are now under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department. More information will be released as it becomes available.
